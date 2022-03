When it comes to scoring free beer, you have a few options at your disposal. You could help a friend move and get them to buy you a beer, although maybe just buying it yourself without having to move heavy furniture would be easier. Other options include getting accredited as a beer judge and rating homebrews in competitions, or you can try dating a local bartender who perhaps will give you free beer (per Men's Journal). If these not-so-great ideas fail, you could decide to grow out a mullet in hopes that Natural Light takes note and offers you free beer for a year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO