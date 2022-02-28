Portion of Granville Road in Westfield closed due to water main break

WESTFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A portion of Granville Road in Westfield is closed due to a water main break Monday afternoon.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Granville Road is closed just past Park River Drive to the other side of Horton Bridge. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, detours have been put in place.

No additional information was provided at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.