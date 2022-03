Truck freight crossing the Mexico and Canada borders with the U.S. reached an all-time high last year, as did cross-border freight in general. In 2021, trucks carried nearly $828 billion worth of freight across the borders, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. That is a 19% increase from 2020, and the highest full-year value on record. Last year’s significant increase makes up for the 10% decrease in value experienced in 2020, largely due to the pandemic.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO