As the pandemic has sped up the transition for both consumers and businesses to conduct more and more transactions in digital spaces, the use of checks has become less desirable. The number of digital payment rails available has exploded in recent years, and payees have become accustomed to the idea that they should be able to receive disbursements quickly and securely through whichever account or platform they prefer. Regardless, many payors still rely on sending checks through the mail and manual invoicing procedures, especially for business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

