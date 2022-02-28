ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Snyder PD arrests man considered armed & dangerous after courthouse shooting

By Joey Hollingsworth
 4 days ago

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) has arrested a man deemed armed and dangerous after a shooting incident near the courthouse last Friday.

According to a social media post from SPD, an arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Iban Robles, who they say was wanted in connection to a shooting incident that took place outside the Scurry County Courthouse on Friday.

Police considered Robles to be armed and dangerous, but said Monday night that he was taken into custody without incident.

