ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US expels 12 Russian diplomats for 'espionage activities'

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPJZI_0eRcIy1000

The Biden administration on Monday announced it would be revoking diplomatic privileges for a dozen Russian spies accused of carrying out espionage under the cover of diplomacy.

“The U.S. has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” said Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

While Dalton said the move to expel the operatives from their U.N. diplomatic posts had been in process for months, it falls amid heightened tensions with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about the Russian ambassador to the U.S. characterizing the step as hostile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the move was a direct response to Russian activity.

“I think the hostile act is committing espionage activities on our own soil,” she said.

Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat from the U.S. from Moscow earlier this month, revoking privileges for Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman.

“We consider this an escalatory step,” the State Department said at the time.

The U.S. and Russia have had an ongoing spat over diplomatic privileges.

Russia in December ordered all U.S. Embassy staff that had been in the country for more than three years to leave after the U.S. removed privileges for 27 Russian diplomats and their families after imposing a three-year timeline for diplomats.

The U.S. also has a history of nixing diplomatic privileges for those it believes to be using diplomatic ties as a cover for spying.

Former President Obama booted 35 Russian spies after Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and the U.S. in 2018 expelled 60 Russian spies in response to the poisoning of a former Soviet spy on British soil.

Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report, which was updated at 4:44 p.m.

Comments / 656

libtardssuck
4d ago

Very few from any communist country should be allowed on our soil. They can do all they need from Russia, China, Iran, North Korea etc... no students, no professors, no scientist no diplomatic spies!!

Reply(87)
164
my mind
4d ago

They should expel Trump at the same time. He undermines our democracy with his stolen election lies. Continues to divide our country. That's the weakness Putin saw in the US... our division.

Reply(105)
132
The Shaftmaster
4d ago

I love the fact that the only way democrats find piece of mind from their hideous decision to vote for Biden is talking about Trump to no end. I love it. President Trump thanks you for your support.

Reply(22)
65
Related
Reuters

Ukraine envoy to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States on Monday accused Russia of attacking Ukrainians with cluster bombs and vacuum bombs, weapons that have been condemned by a variety of international organizations. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both said that Russian forces...
POLITICS
Washington Post

U.S. will close American embassy in Ukraine’s capital as Putin appears to leave diplomatic door open

All remaining U.S. embassy personnel in Ukraine’s capital are being relocated to the far western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, the State Department said Monday, due to what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was “the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” on the Ukrainian border and mounting U.S. fears of an imminent invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Ukraine#Moscow#Russian#The United Nations#U N#The State Department#U S Embassy#Soviet#British
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
The Hill

The Hill

493K+
Followers
60K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy