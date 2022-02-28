ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Queen's Parade rolls under cool, clear skies this Lundi Gras

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyeAA_0eRcIi8c00

The Queen Evangeline Parade will roll on Lundi Gras under clear but chilly skies.

The night parade which begins at 6:00 pm on February 28 will also feature several krewes including Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Xanadu, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe d’Argent, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Apollo, and Krewe of Olympus.

Olivia Fox Pharr will reign over the parade tonight as Queen Evangeline LXXXII. She will co-reign Lafayette’s 2022 Mardi Gras with King Gabriel LXXXII, Dr. James Carol Bienvenu. The King Gabriel Parade will roll on Tuesday in Lafayette at 10:00 a.m.

Pharr was selected Queen in 2021 but Mardi Gras festivities were canceled because of COVID. Reigning with her will be Queen Evangeline LXXXIII, Meghan Estelle Colomb.

KATC
Colomb, Bienvenu, and Pharr

KATC's Float Finder team will be out ahead of the parade with the latest updates. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page.

Click the image below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blokY_0eRcIi8c00

The parade route is below:

LCG
Mardi Gras 2022 parade map

See images here

------------------------------------------------------------
Comments / 0

 

More
KATC News

KATC News

