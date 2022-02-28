ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Police ID three killed in Lenexa shooting

By Jonathan Ketz, Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdVp7_0eRcIYGE00

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa, Kansas police have now identified the three people killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The victims were identified Monday as 20-year-old John M. Williamson of Lenexa, Kansas; and 22-year-old Sara M. Beck and 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson, both of Belton, Missouri.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said Johnson was the ex-boyfriend of Becks. He also said Williamson and Beck “had been seeing each other recently.”

Police responded to a shooting near West 84th Street and Laurelwood Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The police report states officers were dispatched to the home for an “armed disturbance.” Police confirmed both Williamson’s mom and dad were home at the time.

Williamson’s mom confirmed her son lived with them in the home.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to an area hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Williamson Jr’s mom did want the community to know the visitation and funeral for her child will be held at the Lenexa Stake Center Saturday at 21515 W. 101st St., Lenexa. The visitation’s from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

