Environment

Think Climate Action Costs Too Much? Inaction Will Cost Billions More.

 4 days ago
In the last two decades, much of the discussion around climate change has been framed as a spectrum. That is, if we curtail greenhouse gas emissions, the future may look like X. If we don’t treat the problem seriously and keep emitting carbon, the future may look like Y. And there...

Comments / 13

king harper
4d ago

Sure it will. These alarmists will stop at NOTHING to grab our wealth and sovereignty.

Ruben Gonzalez
3d ago

1 Billionaires abuse of humanity. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Science Agree: You Really Do Learn More From Your Mistakes! You should include Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Dr. Fauci, General Milley, Schumer, Soros blue state Democrats,Especially, when it kills and affects a lot of people. When billionaires play with peoples lives by experimenting with viruses an atmosphere and rockets that affects the climate they should not make any mistakes. These people should be held and charged with crimes against humanity.

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the IPCC report: inaction has cost the world dearly

What are the chances of humanity avoiding a full-scale disaster, given that history suggests civilisational collapse has been mostly the norm rather than the exception? The answer, according to the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, is that the odds of annihilation are lower than previously imagined. Scientists are clear that not enough is being done to head off a climate disaster. The IPCC suggests about 40% of the human race is living in the danger zone, and that many ecosystems are being irretrievably degraded. The UN secretary general, António Guterres, was forthright in describing the abdication of leadership by world powers as “criminal”. The world’s biggest polluters, he said, “are guilty of arson on our only home”.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
The New Humanitarian

How climate data scarcity costs lives

In the sparsely populated highlands of the Andes Plateau, alpaca herders like Florencio Vargas Hancco are starting to see the impact of frequent droughts and harsh winters on their lives and livelihoods. “It’s all dry. There’s no grass,” said 30-year-old Vargas Hancco, looking over the parched hills surrounding Tarucani, a...
ENVIRONMENT
