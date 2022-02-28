ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols are up four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Dan Harralson
 8 days ago
Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) has moved up four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.

Below is the complete poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) –

2 Duke 25-4 726 (9)

3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1

4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1)

5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1

6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3

7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2

8 Providence 24-3 596

9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2

10 Wisconsin 23-5 522

11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3

12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3

13

21-7 401

14 Houston 24-4 376

15 Arkansas 23-6 356

16 USC 25-4 319 –

17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3

18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5

19 Connecticut 21-7 244

20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220

21 Texas 21-8 195

22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1

23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4

24 Alabama 19-10 44

25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1

25 Iowa 20-8 42

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

247Sports

Auburn moves up in AP and coaches Top 25 polls

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn Tigers will head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 poll voted on by the coaches and came close to moving up two spots.
AUBURN, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

Breaking: Vols Promote From Within For New WR Coach

Tennessee did not waste time in hiring a new wide receivers coach, and Josh Heupel did so by promoting from within. Sources confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that assistant wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope will be promoted to receivers coach, replacing Kodi Burns. Pope joined Heupel’s inaugural staff...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

E.J. Liddell makes first-team All-Big Ten

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team on Tuesday when the conference announced its postseason awards. Liddell was named by both the media and the coaches. Making the team along with Liddell were Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey of Purdue,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WCC Tournament Final: Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The St. Mary’s Gaels will face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the WCC Tournament Final on Tuesday night from Orleans Arena. St. Mary’s is coming off a 75-72 win over Santa Clara yesterday to punch their ticket to the final while improving to 25-6 on the year. Meanwhile, Gonzaga comes into tonight’s matchup with a 25-3 record on the season after knocking off the 4-seed in San Francisco on Monday night.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key Players in Auburn's Unprecedented Success

The Auburn basketball team has had several good years of hoops over the years. The 2018-19 team made a run to the final four. The following year the Tigers made an appearance in the elite eight. It is pretty remarkable to see how much head coach Bruce Pearl has changed the atmosphere in hoops over the years on the Plains.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals land top-15 player at No. 31 in new mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengalsmight’ve picked a good year to need offensive linemen while picking near the end of the first round. Given the leaguewide emphasis on quarterbacks and pressure-creators, there’s always an outside chance one of the draft’s better offensive linemen could fall to the Bengals at No. 31.
247Sports

Assistant coach Justin Gainey talks Vols, previews SEC Tournament

Everything Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey said on Monday, breaking down the ninth-ranked Vols and looking ahead to the start of the SEC Tournament:. ON HIS IMPRESSIONS OF THE SEC AFTER HIS FIRST YEAR COACHING IN THE LEAGUE. "I have been in the ACC, Pac-12, and the Big East as...
WATE

Vols name Pope new receivers coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kelsey Pope has been named the Volunteers’ new wide receivers coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday. Pope played a key role in the 2021 record-breaking offense, working closely with the wide receivers as an offensive analyst. He replaces Kodi Burns, who took the same role with the New Orleans […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

