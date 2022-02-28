Vols are up four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) has moved up four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.

Below is the complete poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) –

2 Duke 25-4 726 (9)

3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1

4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1)

5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1

6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3

7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2

8 Providence 24-3 596

9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2

10 Wisconsin 23-5 522

11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3

12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3

13

21-7 401

14 Houston 24-4 376

15 Arkansas 23-6 356

16 USC 25-4 319 –

17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3

18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5

19 Connecticut 21-7 244

20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220

21 Texas 21-8 195

22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1

23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4

24 Alabama 19-10 44

25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1

25 Iowa 20-8 42

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1