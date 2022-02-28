Vols are up four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) has moved up four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The poll was released Monday and the Vols are ranked No. 13.
Below is the complete poll.
Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) –
2 Duke 25-4 726 (9)
3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1
4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1)
5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1
6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3
7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2
8 Providence 24-3 596
9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2
10 Wisconsin 23-5 522
11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3
12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3
13
21-7 401
14 Houston 24-4 376
15 Arkansas 23-6 356
16 USC 25-4 319 –
17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3
18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5
19 Connecticut 21-7 244
20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220
21 Texas 21-8 195
22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1
23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4
24 Alabama 19-10 44
25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1
25 Iowa 20-8 42
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1
