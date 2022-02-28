ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Hartsville police arrest man in January robbery at Refuel store

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly robbed the Refuel convenience store in Hartsville in January.

Dazor Douglas was arrested on Monday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online jail records show.

Hartsville police responded to the store in the 600 block of 5th Street about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

According to a police report, an employee told officers that a man pulled out a gun after approaching the counter with a drink, pointed it at the employee and said “give me all the money, fast.” The man then pointed the gun toward at least one other person before running out of the store, the report said.

No other information about his arrest was immediately available. Douglas remained in jail late Monday afternoon.

WBTW News13

Deputies search for suspect in South Carolina machete attack

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 43-year-old Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away. Tilley is […]
FORT MILL, SC
WBTW News13

Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after a barricade situation in Marion County, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tammy Erwin. Deputies were on scene on Hal Allen Road where a person had barricaded themselves in a home, according to Erwin. The suspect’s identity and charges will […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DUI drivers in SC face light sentences if convicted

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of South Carolina drivers will be charged with DUI in 2022. They’ll be arrested and booked, but most will never be convicted, according to a study by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.  Of those who are convicted, 7NEWS found most will face little to no substantial penalty. For two months, 7NEWS analyzed […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

FBI confirms investigation in Florence, 1 arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The FBI confirms operation is underway in the area of Millbank Drive and Edgeware Court in Florence. Residents in the area told News13 there were FBI and SWAT armored vehicles. News13 viewer Caleb Cannon sent in video of an armored vehicle in the neighborhood. “They really weren’t able to tell us […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Marlboro County Council chairman accused of having gun at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Council chairman was arrested Feb. 18 for allegedly having a gun at Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to a statement from his attorney. Charles Paul Midgley, 53, was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas, according to online booking records. He was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
