Insect experts across the nation agreed to change the name of a common invasive pest to end the longtime use of an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America on Wednesday, March 2, announced that spongy moth will be the new common name for the invasive insect that was previously known as gypsy moth. The change comes as part of efforts to end the use of common insect species names that are derogatory, contain wrong geographic references, or that disregard what native communities call the insect.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO