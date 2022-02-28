ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

FORT PICKENS, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing Orange Beach man.

John Hayden, 63, left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he did not return.

Gulf Shores parade takes a new route on Mardi Gras

Coastguard Watchstanders later found a boat near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier in Pensacola. No one was on board, but the “throttle was engaged and the kill switch missing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

All of the following are involved in the search to find Hayden:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Orange Beach Marine Police
  • Alabama Marine Resources

If you have any information about his disappearance, call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6215.

