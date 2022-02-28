U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man

FORT PICKENS, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing Orange Beach man.

John Hayden, 63, left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he did not return.

Coastguard Watchstanders later found a boat near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier in Pensacola. No one was on board, but the “throttle was engaged and the kill switch missing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

All of the following are involved in the search to find Hayden:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Pensacola

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Lower Alabama Search and Rescue

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Orange Beach Marine Police

Alabama Marine Resources

If you have any information about his disappearance, call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6215.

