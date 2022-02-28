U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing man
FORT PICKENS, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for a missing Orange Beach man.
John Hayden, 63, left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Hayden was expected to return at midnight, but he did not return.
Coastguard Watchstanders later found a boat near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier in Pensacola. No one was on board, but the “throttle was engaged and the kill switch missing,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
All of the following are involved in the search to find Hayden:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Pensacola
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
- Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Orange Beach Marine Police
- Alabama Marine Resources
If you have any information about his disappearance, call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6215.
