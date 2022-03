Click here to read the full article. The first episode of Charlotte Stoudt’s new Netflix series, “Pieces of Her,” based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, contains an all-too familiar sequence. Laura Oliver (Toni Collette) and her daughter Andrea (Bella Heathcote) are out having a celebratory lunch at a local diner. As they’re enjoying their meal a man with a gun opens fire, killing three people and setting his sights on Andrea. It’s a moment that leaves an indelible image, not just throughout the series, but in the minds of audiences in America who have been compelled...

TV SERIES ・ 45 MINUTES AGO