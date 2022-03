Growing global acceptance makes EV stocks ones to hold onto for years. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Electric cars have become so commonplace that it's hard to still view them as a technology that's only still getting its bearings. For much of their existence they've needed government assistance through tax credits to drum up demand from car buyers, and in some instances that's still the case with the federal government still handing out up to $7,500 in credits for purchases.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO