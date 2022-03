GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Accused Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters knew them simply as “Mark” and “Red.” They were actually undercover FBI agents. The government sought to keep the names secret, but Chief U.S. District Judge Robert. J. Jonker ruled Thursday that they will have to disclose their true identities when they testify against four men accused in the plot during their trial that’s scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 8, with jury selection.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO