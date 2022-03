ORLANDO, Fla. -- No. 2 Ole Miss topped UCF 8-7 in a back-and-forth affair on Friday night, highlighted by two home runs from Peyton Chatagnier. The Rebels fell behind 2-0 early after Derek Diamond surrendered a run in both the first and second innings to the Knights, but the Ole Miss offense continued to fight back, taking a 3-2 lead in the middle of the fifth. After UCF scored four to make it 6-3, Ole Miss hit three consecutive home runs to tie the game at six, one from Peyton Chatagnier, Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko.

