Glendale Heights, IL

Becker Logistics names former Morton Salt executive as CFO

 4 days ago

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- Becker Logistics said Tim McKean has assumed the position of chief financial officer to lead the finance department toward its ten-year business plan to meet or exceed $1.8 billion in...

E78 Partners expands with Virginia acquisition

OAK BROOK -- E78 Partners, a provider of finance- and accounting-related solutions to the private capital industry, said it has acquired Cadilus Inc., a Richmond, Virginia-based company offering consulting, managed services and technology in the area of financial planning and analysis.
OAK BROOK, IL
