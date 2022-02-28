Becker Logistics names former Morton Salt executive as CFO

Q: Describe your company. A: Our company is all about creating value for clients, as well as team members. We focus on small to midsized businesses of $10 million to $80 million in revenue and who want to grow the businesses. We have an outsourced general counsel program, called YourOGC, that is geared to focus on growth, rather than putting out "fires" in the business. We focus on exit strategies that become part of the strategic planning process. We also work with complex estates, and this often is helpful to business owners as well. We help our clients to attain their vision for their company and for their lives.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO