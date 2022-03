Q: Describe your company. What product(s) do you make and what are they used for?. A: Clyde's Donuts is a 102-year-old, family-owned and family-operated producer of doughnuts for in-store bakeries and food service providers nationally. Local partners include Jewel-Osco, which we've had a partnership with for well over 40 years, Caputo's and others. One of the things that makes Clyde's special is that we only make doughnuts and we love putting smiles on peoples' faces with our product.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO