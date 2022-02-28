PelÃ© has left hospital after infection

A woman with Down’s syndrome has been given the go-ahead to take her case against the Government – over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth – to the Court of Appeal.Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, is one of three claimants who brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act they believe to be an “instance of inequality”.Ms Crowter brought the case with Maire Lea-Wilson, 33, an accountant and mother-of-two from west London, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome; and...

