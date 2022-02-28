ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

REI members can get a $20 gift card with a $50 purchase right now—here's how to get yours

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmeVv_0eRcFcWN00
Get major savings on jackets, coats and outdoor accessories by joining the REI Co-op program. REI Co-op/CamelBak/REI/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Even in extreme conditions, there is always fun to be had outdoors. To brave your favorite trails and mountains in style this season, you’ll need some cozy threads and durable equipment to handle tough conditions. For that, you can join REI’s Co-op program to get amazing savings on outdoor essentials all year round.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through Thursday, March 17 , new members to the outdoor retailer’s consumer program can get a $20 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more. As a consumer co-op (REI is owned by its customer-members, instead of shareholders), REI invites its shoppers to become owners through membership: Membership gets you an annual dividend of 10% back on your eligible purchases that year, the ability to trade in gear for credit and more. Joining the Co-op (for life!) requires a one-time payment of $20, but you’ll get that fee back with the $20 bonus card.

►Travel deals: Discover the best early 2022 travel deals on hotels, flights, cruises and more

►Ukraine support: Learn more about apps and websites looking to support the people of the struggling nation

Though you can’t use the card on purchasing used gear, you can still shop REI’s vast collection of gear for hiking , camping , exercise and other winter activities . You can use the card at REI’s website, outlet store and for in-store physical purchases. Members can also get access to Co-op brand items available at discounted prices.

One way to keep warm while saving money is by picking up the REI Co-op Magma 850 2.0 women’s down hoodie , on sale from its list price of $219 down to $152.93. The website says the 850 references its goose down insulation that’s both super warm and collapsible for conveniently packing it up with you. The hoodie is also water repellent and dries fast to keep insulating. There’s also the REI Co-op Hyperaxis 2.0 men’s fleece jacket , normally priced at $129 but on sale in army cot green for 30% off at $89.93. The brand says this particular jacket has four-way stretch material and breathability, while also eliminating moisture and drying faster. It also comes with zippered pockets for hands and the chest to keep your most treasured personal items close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3j7z_0eRcFcWN00
Take as many essentials as you need on your back with the Deuter Aircontact Lite backpack on sale right now. Deuter/REI

There’s also plenty of equipment you can grab at wallet-friendly prices, like the CamelBak MultiBev water bottle . Typically listed for $50, this 22-fluid ounce vacuum bottle is now available for 16% off at $41.93. Whether you need a cup of coffee in the morning or a jug of water for a workout, CamelBak says the MultiBev is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep things at the right temperature. Made from stainless steel, the bottle is highly durable and dishwasher safe. If you’ve got a hike planned soon, there’s the Deuter Aircontact Lite 45 + 10 SL women’s pack for 30% at $139.93. The brand says the pack has an expandable collar on the main compartment that offers 10 extra liters of storage capacity and a detachable height-adjustable lid that makes it a daypack. The S-shaped shoulder harness features ergonomically shaped padding for a comfortable feel regardless of the load being carried.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you’ll be over the moon when you see what an REI Co-op membership can get you. No matter the outdoor conditions, the retailer promises threads and tools that can weather any element. Learn more about the program and start shopping smart today!

Sign up for REI’s Co-op Membership .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: REI members can get a $20 gift card with a $50 purchase right now—here's how to get yours

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

You Can Get a Ton of Coach Outlet Sale Bags for Less Than $125 Right Now

Coach has been a signature name in the handbag game for decades, thanks to the brand's high-quality materials ﻿(hello, gorgeous leather) and seriously chic designs. Because of this reputation for excellence, though, these items don't come cheap. That’s where the Coach Outlet—where you can score heavily discounted prices on some of their bestselling purses—comes in. The outlet is always filled with tons of fabulous deals, but even more so when it's having a sale, like right now, and you can add a classy purse to your cart for less than the cost of a plane ticket. A genuine designer bag for under $125? Don’t pinch yourself, you’re not dreaming. Here are five of our favorites from the Coach Outlet sale.
SHOPPING
Mashed

This Sam's Club Membership Deal Gets You A Discount, Free Food, And A Gift Card

Everybody has at least one task on their to-do list that they put off until it simply cannot be avoided anymore. Some find laundry to be the bane of their existence while others consider going to the bank to be a major pain. And then, of course, there's grocery shopping, which can be a day-ruiner for even the most die-hard foodies. "I hate it so much. Despise almost. It's crowded, cold, boring, I get hit by carts, everything costs too much, buying food is just blah," one person explained of their hatred for the chore (via Makeup Talk). They did, however, find one silver lining in their trips to the market. "They play really good music," they said.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rei Co Op#Flipboard#Camping#Reviewed
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MarketWatch

Sam's Club offering $8 memberships

Sam's Club is offering $8 memberships today through Thursday, part of the Walmart Inc. warehouse shopping club's first Super Bowl ad campaign that promised a special price based on where the football was at the big game's fourth-quarter two-minute warning. The campaign featured actor and comedian Kevin Hart and talked up the club's Scan & Go technology that allows customers to bypass the checkout line to make a purchase. Walmart is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday before the opening bell. Walmart stock is down 6.3% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
RETAIL
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LehighValleyLive.com

How to get free N95 masks from Walmart

Walmart previously announced that free N95s will be distributed in stores as early as the second week of February, as pharmacies across the country stock up for the general public after the Biden administration announced it would be giving out 400 million masks from its Strategic National Stockpile. Here’s how...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

12 Dollar Tree Organization Hacks That Just Make Sense

The organization pros on Pinterest inspired us to come up with ideas of our own. Here are the best Dollar Tree hacks to help spruce up your living space!. We’ve all seen the super satisfying home organization TikToks. It’s impossible not to, right? Well, if you’re looking to tidy up your pantry, Dollar Tree is the spot to be. Peruse a selection of colorful bins and boxes to stash your bulk Amazon snacks and pantry staples. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to snag a few chalkboard labels.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Sam's Club Is Basically Giving Away Annual Memberships For Free

As a well-known retailer, Sam's Club aims to appeal to its members by offering free shipping on several items coupled with other benefits, including cash rewards, Sam's Club Credit, free health screenings, and more. The company states on its website that its founder, Sam Walton, prioritized his customers' needs and said, "Our philosophy has always been simple. We are the agents for our customers."
LIFESTYLE
The Staten Island Advance

Costco Next: Big-box retailer expands ‘hidden’ membership benefit to offer more savings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The perks of being a Costco member are many: The behemoth retail warehouse boasts a vast variety of bulk products, there’s enticing food samples at every turn -- and in one shopping trip you can pick up dinner, 82 rolls of toilet paper and a new jungle gym for your backyard. Plus who can refuse the $4.99 rotisserie chicken? But there’s one unspoken benefit that many shoppers don’t know about. And the unadvertised and seldom shared “Costco Next” might be one of the merchant’s best advantages yet.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

404K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy