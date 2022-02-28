Meter System On Denver Metro Area’s Busiest Interstates Designed To Improve Traffic Flow

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will activate new ramp metering signals on Monday afternoon in particularly busy traffic areas. The new meter signals are being placed on southbound I-225, eastbound C-470 and westbound E-470 on-ramps to northbound I-25.

The meters are part of the Smart 25 Pilot Project to test a new system designed to reduce congestion and improve travel times on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and University Boulevard. The meters detect vehicles, measure the number of vehicles, their speed and the length of the line of vehicles waiting to enter the highway. The sensors also measure the volume of traffic on I-25.

The metering system has seen success in Melbourne, Australia where traffic flow increased by 25% and speeds improved 35% to 60% during peak travel times.

The new ramp metering system was activated on 18 on-ramps along the stretch of interstate last fall.

CDOT has released some information that motorists need to know:

• Four ramp metering signals will be activated starting 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at the end of each of the I-225 and C-470 on-ramps to northbound I-25. Two new ramp meters will also activate on the westbound E-470 on-ramp to northbound I-25.

• When the ramp meter lights are activated, flashing signs will warn motorists to slow down and be prepared to stop.

• Motorists can use the left and right shoulder lanes on the I-225 and C-470 on-ramps when the ramp metering system is activated.

• The ramp meters will be gradually activated starting at 3 p.m. through the evening rush-hour, depending on traffic conditions.

• Traffic will be closely monitored and the ramp meters will be adjusted as needed.

• The testing period will last through late spring/summer. If results show traffic conditions improve, permanent deployment is possible.