NYCFC signs Maximo Carrizo, 14, to record first-team deal

New York City FC on Monday signed 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract through the 2027 season, making the club academy product the youngest to sign a first-team deal in MLS history.

Carrizo, a native of New York City who is of Argentinian heritage, worked out with the team during the just-concluded preseason. He first turned heads at age 9 while playing for the local youth team FC Westchester, then attended NYCFC’s annual summer camp.

Among his other accomplishments, last year Carrizo participated in the U-15 MLS Next playoffs and was called up to the United States’ U-15 youth national camp.

The contract was agreed to Monday on Carrizo’s 14th birthday, making him younger than Axel Kei, who was 14 years, 15 days old when he signed a homegrown deal with Real Salt Lake in January.

“He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy,” club sporting director David Lee said in a release. “Maximo is now at the very start of his journey as a professional and the next stages of his development over the coming years will be ensuring he maximizes his potential through working with our coaches and all the support staff in the academy, NYCFC II and the first team.”

Carrizo is slated to join the roster of NYCFC II, who are set to begin their season in the newly-formed MLS NEXT Pro League.

“It’s inspiring to see how NYCFC produces talent and how homegrown players get the opportunity to play in the first team,” Carrizo said. “I know this will take some time, but I am willing to be patient and learn from the amazing group of players and coaches that we have at this club.”

After winning their first MLS Cup title in December with a victory on penalty kicks against the Portland Timbers, NYCFC lost their 2022 season opener 1-0 Sunday on a 90th-minute goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

–Field Level Media

