ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro says he's trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEWxw_0eRcEf3v00

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced on social media that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The professional dancer announced in a video posted to Instagram that he is going to start navigating his way out of the country as it continues to be assaulted by Russia.

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it's going to be all right. I know it's going to be OK," he told his followers.

He requested that people not panic if he isn't providing frequent updates, given the situation.

His decision to leave the country comes after he had a "reality check" after being arrested, Chmerkovskiy said. He did not provide any details about what prompted the arrest.

"A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy," he said.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, has been posting updates to his Instagram since Russia launched an invasion into the country last week.

He noted in a previous post that he felt fortunate to hold a U.S. passport.

"I know that, at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport, and I have a way out," he said. "A lot of people do not, and it's f---ing nonsense."

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts Tearful Videos From Ukraine: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’ (Videos)

Former “Dancing With The Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out on Thursday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as he prepared to take refuge in a Kyiv bomb shelter. The 42-year-old performer, who is currently a judge on Ukraine’s “World of Dance,” posted a series of videos from his hotel room balcony as sirens and military vehicles sounded off in the background.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko Breaks Her Silence on the War

Following a joint statement with her husband Yusif Eyvazov, Anna Netrebko has broken her silence and taken to Instagram to denounce the war. The soprano said, “I have taken some time to reflect because I think the situation is too serious to comment on without really giving it thought.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Admits Situation In Ukraine Is ‘Pretty Dire’ In Video Update From Bomb Shelter

‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy recorded new videos from Ukraine and informed his followers that ‘the whole country is being called to go to war’ against Russia. Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared new updates from his native Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, posted two videos to Instagram on Friday, February 25 from a bomb shelter in the capitol city of Kyivand, which has come under attack by Russian troops. Maks said that while he’s currently “safe” in the Eastern Europe country, he’s learning from fellow Ukrainians that “the situation is pretty dire.”
WORLD
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Hill

The Hill

493K+
Followers
60K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy