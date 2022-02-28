Applications now open for 2022 City of Buffalo Firefighter Entry Exam

Applications are now open for the 2022 City of Buffalo Firefighter Entry Exam.

Mayor Byron Brown joined Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo, City Human Resources Commissioner Gladys Herndon-Hill and Members of the Firefighter Recruitment Team, Monday to announce a new outreach recruitment campaign aimed at encouraging minorities, women, and veterans to join the ranks.

As we continue to invest in the Fire Department, we are committed to filling its ranks with qualified men and women who represent our city’s diverse communities. The BFD offers challenging and fulfilling career opportunities, and we encourage all eligible Buffalo residents to apply to take the test and become one of the brave in the Buffalo Fire Department.

This recruitment campaign is critical to ensuring that the Fire Department’s ranks reflect the communities they serve. We are confident that this outreach campaign will spur great interest and encourage the many diverse groups that make up our City to apply for the upcoming firefighter exam.

- Mayor Brown- Commissioner Renaldo

The next Firefighter Civil Service Exam will be on June 4, you can apply from now until April 29. For more information or to download a copy of the application you can click here . You can also visit room 1001 at Buffalo's City Hall to pick up an application.

To be eligible: