ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3 Ohio Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

By Hannah DeRuyter
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mmol_0eRcEVBX00
Photo: Getty Images

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet , pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Three Ohio restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

  • No. 9: Chili Spaghetti at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati
  • No. 58: Cincinnati Chili at Camp Washington in Cincinnati
  • No. 90: Cavatelli Bolognese at Giovanni's Ristorante in Beachwood

Here is what the report had to say about the Chili Spaghetti at Skyline Chili:

" Nicholas Lambrinides , born in Greece, started Skyline Chili in 1949 in Cincinnati, relying on a secret blend of Mediterranean spices to bolster classic American chili. Basic chili, called a "3-way," comes on a bed of spaghetti, topped with grated cheese. Diners can keep adding toppings, choosing beans or onions or both, to reach a "4-way" or "5-way."

Here is what the report had to say about the Cincinnati Chili at Camp Washington:

"Skyline Chili may have started the spiced meat sauce over spaghetti movement that swept through parts of the South and Midwest, but this James Beard America's Classic has been a favorite among Cincy's stockyard workers since the 1940s. Open 24-hours a day, six days a week, Camp Washington has been a go-to for locals looking to get a taste of their two-, three-, four- and five-way plates. For those of you who may be unfamiliar, it starts with plain pasta and chili, moving up to beans (two-way) all the way to a heaping platter of spaghetti smothered in chili, red kidney beans, white onions and shredded Wisconsin Cheddar cheese for the five. Got it? Now add it to your list."

Here is what the report had to say about the Cavatelli Bolognese at Giovanni's Ristorante:

"Set in a nondescript office building on a busy intersection, Giovanni's Ristorante is easy to miss. But the Italian stalwart, which has been considered a special-occasion destination for Clevelanders since 1976, is still one of the best in the city, rivaling all the fresh, new spots that pop up. It's received a number of awards and accolades from national outfits for its attentive service, outstanding wine list and excellently prepared high-end cuisine. The pasta stands out on the menu, namely the Cavatelli Bolognese with light handmade ricotta cavatelli and mildly sweet, classic Bolognese sauce that come together in seamless harmony."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Large, dead roaches lead to reinspection at West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in December after large, dead roaches were found throughout the establishment. Beijing Express, located in the 8000 block of Marbach Rd., received a score of 75 and was also cited...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opening Restaurant Downtown

Guy Fieri is bringing his food to town.Leo Roza/Unsplash. Few personalities on television bring the kind of enthusiasm and excitement as Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Known for his bleached blonde hair, sunglasses (with matching tan lines), and his love for dive bars and drive-through restaurants, Fieri has long added his own twist to traditional foods. And while he does own several restaurants around the United States, he hasn’t opened one in Arizona. At least until now.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
State
Ohio State
City
Beachwood, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to downtown.Alex Haney/Unsplash. Fried chicken sandwiches are having a moment. These sandwiches have exploded in popularity over the last several years, with several major burger chains going head to head with the quality of their chicken sandwiches. Possibly the only thing bigger than fried chicken is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka Shaq). So when Shaq and fried chicken come together, it’s going to be something big.
PHOENIX, AZ
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Expanding, Opening 2 New Locations

More breakfast food options will be opening soon.Mary West/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like an expertly crafted bloody mary. Whether it's the hair of the dog that bit you, or you’re starting your morning off with that spicy tang, it’s enough to soothe and invigorate, all at the same time. Combine that with fun surroundings and an expansive food menu and you may have just found yourself a new go-to destination. It’s also something that has made one local restaurant incredibly popular in recent years. Enough to help it continually expand throughout the Valley, with two new locations on the way.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Pastas#Cincinnati Chili#Food Drink#Ohio Restaurants Land#Americans#Food Network#Chili Spaghetti#Cavatelli Bolognese#Giovanni S Ristorante#Wisconsin Cheddar
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
Dayton Daily News

Local chicken spot permanently closes, new restaurant to take its place

Almost exactly one year after its debut, Wiley’s Wings Tenders Fries in Huber Heights has closed its doors for the last time. Wiley’s co-founder, Kelly Gray, along with her partner, Ray Wiley, confirmed the restaurant at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) closed for the last time on Jan. 28. The restaurant opened last year on Jan. 27.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Click10.com

Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM. 3451 NE 1ST AVENUE. MIDTOWN MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22.
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

It's Time For Fish Fry Fridays-Here's A Guide To One Near You

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for practicing Christians and that means the return of fish fry Fridays in Northwest Ohio. Here's a link for the Toledo Diocese list of all Catholic parishes holding events and list of other groups holding fish fry dinners. Don't forget the local food trucks also serve up fish on Fridays. Check out the Facebook page for Off The Rails Food Trolley.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Steakhouses That Are Going To Be Everywhere In 2022

There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly cooked steak. From the soft and buttery filet mignon to the marbled and succulent ribeye and all the different cuts in between, treating yourself to a great steak always feels celebratory. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration when you're choosing a steakhouse to spend some of your hard-earned money on: What cut are you looking for and which sides do you prefer? Do you want to go somewhere a little fancier with a higher price tag and a dress code — or would you rather go somewhere less formal but nearly just as delish?
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Offering 22 Cent Margaritas

Grab yourself a cheap margarita.Brian Jones/Unsplash. On some days there’s nothing that beats the Arizona heat like a frosty margarita. And despite the assumption that Cinco de Mayo is the perfect day to go to a local Mexican restaurant and grab one, February 22 is actually National Margarita Day. To help celebrate, one local restaurant is offering a deal no margarita lover can miss out on.
CHANDLER, AZ
WDTN

Here are the fish fries happening in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your plates ready, several locations in the Miami Valley will be hosting fish fries. The fish fries are happening in conjunction with Lent, since people observing it abstain from meat on Fridays, however, fish is allowed. Here are some of the fries happening in the Miami Valley: St. Brigid Fish […]
DAYTON, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
876
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy