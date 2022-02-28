Corning’s Davis helps Canisius women’s lax upend Pitt

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning standout lacrosse player is helping her college team to an unbeaten start.

Canisius College’s Riley Davis scored a goal and picked up two ground balls to go along with one draw control as the Golden Griffs beat Pitt 12-10 on Sunday. With the win, Canisius now moves to a perfect (4-0) record to start the season.

Davis now has five goals and one assist for six total points on the season. Riley has started every game thus far for Canisius. Davis was a unanimous selection for the All-MAAC Rookie Team in 2021. She was also a two-time conference rookie of the week. Davis finished second on the team with 19 goals scored and 23 points in her freshman campaign.

Up next for Canisius, a home game Friday at 4 pm versus Marquette (2-3).

