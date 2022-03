CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a police officer ended late Wednesday night when he surrendered to authorities. It all began earlier that day when officers responded to an armed robbery call off Riverdale Road. A police officer, later identified as Ryan Richey, was shot in the waist area while responding to the alleged crime. The victim of the robbery was also shot in the hand, police said. Both are expected to survive.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO