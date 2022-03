What would happen to the divisions in our country if we set aside our phones, and our assumptions, and truly tried to understand people who are different from us?. Mónica Guzmán did this in her own family, and she’s convinced that the country could do it, too. The Seattle-based journalist, entrepreneur and self-described liberal starts her new book with the personal story of coming to terms with her own parents, Mexican immigrants who voted twice for Donald Trump for president.

