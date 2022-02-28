Ole Miss tries to snap skid at Kentucky

Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to his bench while playing Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Michael Woods

Ole Miss enters the final week of the regular season having lost six of their previous seven games, but the path isn’t about to get any easier.

The Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC) fell to Texas A&M 76-66 in a game they trailed by as many as 25. Though Ole Miss was able to trim the deficit to single-digits in the game’s latter stages, it was too little too late.

“They just beat us in every area and tried to just go out and just win media timeouts,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Finally we got a footing to where we did at times. Found some guys that would compete a little bit harder together. And so that was really the only message (at halftime).”

Ole Miss will try to snap its two-game losing streak against No. 7 Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The Rebels won their last meeting with the Wildcats, a 70-62 win in Oxford. Kentucky had won 11 in a row over Ole Miss before that and still leads the all-time series 108-14.

The Wildcats are led by forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads college basketball with 15.3 rebounds per game to go along with his team-leading 16.9 points. As always, Kentucky is loaded with talent, with nine top-100 recruits on the roster. The Wildcats are 17-0 at home and average 80.3 points per game overall, good for 11th nationally.

Kentucky lost its last game, a two-point defeat at No. 14 Arkansas.

Following the trip to Lexington, the Rebels finish their regular season slate at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.