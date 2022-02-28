Suspect on the run, charged in fatal Brownstone Social Lounge shooting

Police are seeking a 25-year-old Sussex man who has now been charged in connection to the fatal Brownstone Social Lounge shooting that happened earlier this month.

Jordan M. Tate has been charged with first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened on Feb. 10. Krystal Tucker, 31, was fatally shot while hosting at Brownstone and two 23-year-old security guards were also shot and injured.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at Brownstone on Water Street shortly before 10 p.m. A manager told police that she saw a man, later identified as Tate, at the door denied access because Brownstone restricts access to people under the age of 27 after 9 p.m. The complaint states Tate allegedly became "belligerent" when the policy was explained to him. While security began to escort Tate out, he allegedly pulled out a gun from his waistband, according to the criminal complaint. The manager told police she then heard several gunshots just after he was out the front door.

A security guard who was escorting Tate out told police that when they attempted to close the door on Tate, he allegedly pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots at them, according to the complaint.

The complaint continues to state that surveillance video from the lounge shows Tate around 9:49 p.m. being pushed from the lounge, producing a firearm, and once outside, firing it repeatedly into the doorway.

Tate's girlfriend also told police that she was with Tate during the incident, but they were turned away, according to the complaint. She claimed she was back near her car when she heard gunshots. The complaint states she positively identified the shooter as Tate.

A total of five 9mm casings were recovered from the scene outside the lounge, the complaint states.

