If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Wednesday, March 2, Vikings: Valhalla, the new Vikings sequel series, remains at No. 1, while the new true crime-y docuseries Worst Roommate Ever, which will make you feel better about every bad roommate you've ever lived with, comes in at No. 2. And because a bunch of new stuff got added on the first of the month yesterday, a very random trio of older movies have made their way into the top 10: Shrek 2 (No. 6), Battleship (No. 7), and Just Like Heaven (No. 8). That's just the Netflix way.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO