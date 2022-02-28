ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

North Royalton puts EMS/fire levy on May 3 ballot

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has placed a tax increase on the May 3 ballot that would help pay for emergency medical services and firefighter salaries. The five-year tax would replace an existing 1.7-mill levy, collections of which are set to expire this year. The existing five-year levy, passed by...

