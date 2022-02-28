North Royalton puts EMS/fire levy on May 3 ballot

Blurred lines: A national Democratic group is backing an Ohio state legislative map plan that nominally contains fewer Democratic-leaning districts than the one Republicans passed. As Andrew Tobias explains, that’s because Democrats don’t like how the Republican plan is stuffed with slightly Democratic-leaning toss-up districts, with no Republican counterparts, giving the GOP a high ceiling of potential victories. Meanwhile, the “Rodden plan” named for the political scientist who designed it for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, has only a few toss-up districts, including some that lean Republican. That probably would lead to better real-world results for Democrats under the Rodden map, although it’s slightly less Democratic than the one local Democrats officially proposed. Some plaintiffs in the redistricting case are trying to get the Supreme Court to consider legal maneuvers that could adopt the Rodden map, bypassing the redistricting commission.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO