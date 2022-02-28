ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

University of Dayton announces face masks are optional effective today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15l1rd_0eRcC4tf00
(MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced it is making face coverings optional effective today based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding face masks released Feb. 25

The university says there is no general mask requirement on campus, except in health care and other specialized settings, as determined in consultation with the Path Forward team and/or Environmental Health and Safety.

“Unvaccinated and vulnerable individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear medical-grade masks. Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms should not go to class, should get tested and should wear a mask until results are known,” the university said.

The CDC now recommends mask-wearing for indoor public settings, including schools, only in communities designated as a “high” COVID-19 level.

According to the COVID-19 Community Levels by County, Montgomery County is now considered “medium.”

“In light of Montgomery County’s level as well as the recent experience on campus, Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County and the University’s medical advisory panel support this change to the University’s mask protocols,” the university said.

All other University protocols, which you can find on the general COVID-19 FAQs page and in the COVID-19 student agreement, remain in place, according to the university.

The university’s says its protocols and requirements — including the mask protocols — are subject to change depending on conditions on campus and in the community, and on CDC and government guidance and requirements.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Career Fair set to be held at Dayton Library

DAYTON — Today the Dayton Metro Library will host a College and Career Fair. The event will start at noon and go until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the main library on East Third Street. There will be 28 schools, trade and union organizations, military branches, public service,...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Boston's indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON — (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, was lifted Saturday. Boston follows New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that are relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials...
BOSTON, NY
WHIO Dayton

Two Wright State grads create non-profit helping kids

FAIRBORN — The goal of a local non-profit is to give elementary school kids a free pair of shoes and to help raise money organizers are running 48 miles in 48 hours. Most people know the feeling and excitement of a new pair of shoes. Two Wright State graduates are trying to spread that joy with local kids.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood Fire Department seeking community input to help improve services

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood Fire Department and city officials are seeking community input to help improve its services in the community. According to a release from the city, Dynamix Consulting Group has been hired to facilitate a Fire Department Strategic Plan. >> Russia attacks Ukraine: Declaring ‘no-fly zone’ akin...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
61K+
Followers
90K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy