University of Dayton announces face masks are optional effective today

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced it is making face coverings optional effective today based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding face masks released Feb. 25

The university says there is no general mask requirement on campus, except in health care and other specialized settings, as determined in consultation with the Path Forward team and/or Environmental Health and Safety.

“Unvaccinated and vulnerable individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear medical-grade masks. Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms should not go to class, should get tested and should wear a mask until results are known,” the university said.

The CDC now recommends mask-wearing for indoor public settings, including schools, only in communities designated as a “high” COVID-19 level.

According to the COVID-19 Community Levels by County, Montgomery County is now considered “medium.”

“In light of Montgomery County’s level as well as the recent experience on campus, Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County and the University’s medical advisory panel support this change to the University’s mask protocols,” the university said.

All other University protocols, which you can find on the general COVID-19 FAQs page and in the COVID-19 student agreement, remain in place, according to the university.

The university’s says its protocols and requirements — including the mask protocols — are subject to change depending on conditions on campus and in the community, and on CDC and government guidance and requirements.

