USC wideout Drake London is projected by many to be the first player chosen at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft and is viewed as a potential top ten overall pick. He is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine but only for interviews, as he rehabs an ankle injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the season. Here are some of the highlights from his media Q&A on Wednesday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO