Lowriders make special visit to California Automobile Museum in Sacramento

Lowriders, those 1940s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s American cars whose owners have dramatically lowered them or installed hydraulic devices so that they can bounce and hop in the streets, have always intrigued me.

When the California Auto Museum recently debuted a special display of 20-some lowriding cars, I had to see it and get the backstory.

The exhibit at the museum explained that the origins of lowriding are not clear, but likely began when Southern California Chicanos, focusing on “low and slow“ were the first to lower cars by weighting them down with bricks and bags of cement, and later, cutting coil springs.

When the California Legislature attempted to outlaw lowriding in 1958, a Southern California customizer found hydraulics from a B-52 “Stratofortress” bomber and installed them in his now famous 1957 Corvette, “X-Sonic“; the innovation marked a turning point, where drivers could now flip a switch and elevate their cars to make them street legal.

Lowriding caught on in the San Joaquin Valley in the 1970s, and, seeing these cars on the street in Stockton and elsewhere indicates there’s a big following locally.

Taking the time to visit a California Auto Museum, just south of Old Sacramento, yields a mind-blowing collection of special autos whose owners have not only made them lowriding favorites, but spectacular automobiles.

The cars feature custom paint jobs, lots of chrome including the engines, mirrors under the hood, special lighting underneath and customized interiors the like I have not seen before.

Take a walk-through with me for the exhibit, which runs through April. Early lowriders focused on inexpensive Fords and Chevy coupes, and by the late '40s, Mercury coupes became popular, along with Oldsmobile and Plymouth.

Second-generation lowriders focused on Chevy Impalas; with small X frames underneath and huge fenders, Impalas could accept all types of wheels and have space for hiding hydraulics or airbags. Third-generation lowriders adopted Chevy Monte Carlos, Olds Cutlass Supremes and Buick Regals, and today, Japanese cars have become part of the clan.

Among the special cars at the museum are a 1964 Chevy Impala, “Concrete Rose,” equipped with four hydraulic pumps, eight batteries and a custom pink paint job that catches the eye. Next door, a 1959 Chevy Impala Convertible, “Genuine 59,” with custom air suspension and a candy apple red paint job that looks marvelous. To see these cars with totally-chromed engines, perfect paint jobs and customized interiors — wow.

Lest you think old classics aren’t part of the club, check the 1936 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Sport, “Night Train,” built in the Oakland Chevrolet factory and lowered so it rides about an inch off the pavement. Of course, air suspension allows it to be brought up to cruising height when on the move. Nearby, a 1947 Plymouth Business Coupe offers another classic with all of today’s modern technology; with deep maroon paint, white and maroon interior and “suicide doors,” a special creation.

A 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air, “Senor 54,” was gifted to the owner at his high school graduation in 2002 and “has been cruising low and slow ever since.” With candy apple red body and white iridescent roof and white tuck and roll interior, it’s a spectacular auto. Nearby, 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline Deluxe “Locos 49” features factory air conditioning hung in the window, updated drivetrain, new hydraulics front and back and riding on 13-inch zenith wheels.

Since opening in 1987, the California Automobile Museum tells the story of more than 130 years of automotive culture and history. Exhibiting makes and models of all kinds, the museum strives to preserve, exhibit, teach and tell the stories of the automobile and its influence on our lives. In addition to the current special exhibit, another 120 classic and vintage autos are part of the museum’s continuing showcase.

The California Auto Museum is just one of the Old Sacramento attractions. The old town preserves the city as it was in the Gold Rush heyday of the 1860s and '70s, with blocks of intriguing shops and eateries in historic buildings. Make a day of it, and check out other noteworthy institutions. A good place to start is the Sacramento History Museum, 101 L St., with insights into the original Native American peoples who prospered in the area, years before Spanish, European and American settlers arrived.

A variety of galleries, with docents dressed in period-correct costumes, offer insight into what daily life was like, many years ago. The museum’s heralded Underground Sacramento tours have just reopened, which take you below street level to view the original level of old buildings and the streets before flooding forced Sacramento streets to be raised almost 20 feet.

Nearby, the California State Railroad Museum, 111 L St., is one of North America’s finest rail museums and a Smithsonian associate museum. Admire the famed “golden spike” that connected the two segments of the transcontinental rail system, salivate in a beautiful dining car with elaborate china settings, delight in a swaying Pullman sleeping car and stand in awe of a million-pound steam locomotive.

Additional Old Sac favorites include the Huntington and Hopkins Hardware Museum, the Wells Fargo History Museum and Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum. Come aboard the historic 1927 Delta King riverboat, built in Stockton in 1927 along with its sister ship, the Delta Queen. Reborn as the Delta King Hotel and Restaurant, guests can spend nights aboard the ship and dine in the old Pilothouse Restaurant.

For more information: The California Auto Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento, just three-eighths of a mile south of Old Sacramento; calautomuseum.org, (916) 442-6802.

Contact Tim at tviall@msn.com. Happy travels in your world!