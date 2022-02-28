ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

This Is The Most Popular TV Show In Indiana

By Ginny Reese
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TV shows are a great way of uniting people. And nothing says unity more than an entire state loving a television show.

Parent Influence released a map that reveals each state's most popular TV show . The website states:

"There are a lot of different television shows spread across this map, with not a lot of overlap. But there are a few painfully obvious ones that we probably would have guessed… How could Pennsylvania not choose The Office? And how could the state of New York not love Seinfeld as much as they do?"

According to the map, Indiana residents love Parks & Recreation .

Other shows that made the list include:

  • Frasier
  • Eureka
  • The Brady Buch
  • Big Love
  • Evening Shade
  • Smallville
  • South Park
  • The Virginian
  • Seinfeld
  • Homeland
  • Family Ties
  • Justified
  • Married With Children
  • Bonanza
  • Breaking Bad
  • Grace Under Fire
  • Saving Grace
  • Walker, Texas Ranger
  • Nashville
  • Happy Days
  • The Walking Dead
  • American Pickers
  • Deadwood
  • The Young Riders
  • The Office
  • The Andy Griffin Show
  • The Golden Girls

Click here check out the map that shows each state's most popular TV show.

Indianapolis, IN
