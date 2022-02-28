ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

When We All Vote’s Stephanie Young: It Is ‘Imperative’ To ‘Fight For Democracy’ & Vote In The Midterms

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGTYF_0eRcBGRL00
When We All Vote

When We All Vote’s Executive Director Stephanie Young revealed on the HollywoodLife Podcast how voters can stop voter suppression & more by taking action in the midterm elections.

Believe it or not, this November, it will be time for hit the voting booths once again! Americans will have the opportunity for their voices to be heard on the first Tuesday of Nov. 2022, when we vote to fill 34 Senate seats and all 435 House seats, as well as several high-profile gubernatorial races in key battleground states. “There really is nothing more important than this,” Stephanie Young, Executive Director of When We Will Vote, said on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “These are people who represent you every day. We have folks, like your Secretaries of State — the people who determine what voting looks like in your state — we have over 20 of those seats up for grabs.”

She continued, “I’ve heard firsthand, some of the folks that are running for these offices that we tend to not pay attention to, saying that if they had to do it all over again, they would not have certified the 2020 election. What that tells me, and what that should tell us, is that we are really in the fight for our democracy. We have the choice to elect people that believe in democracy and to participate and ensure that we’re making our voices heard, so that we don’t miss out on roles, like Secretary of State, because they are going to determine what voting looks like in your in your state– who can vote, who can’t, all of the things that really make us a true democracy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JAAq_0eRcBGRL00
Stephanie Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

Stephanie, whose goal is to help Michelle Obama‘s organization “infiltrate culture” and “increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the age gap,” added that “it’s so incredibly important that we’re paying attention” because the upcoming midterm elections will “impact you way down the line.” “It’s going to impact what happens in 2024,” she warned, “I know it feels like we just voted, but that’s the thing about voting. You have to consistently be a part of this process, so that the issues that you care about are at the forefront of those who are supposed to represent you.”

Stephanie also detailed the ongoing “assault on voting rights” that has plagued the US. “There’s over 500 voter suppression bills, either introduced or passed. Places like Texas, Georgia, Florida, those bills have all passed. It’s making it harder for young people, people with disabilities, people of color, and just working class Americans, to vote. Why? Because they reduced the time that you can go vote early. They have stricter voter ID laws that don’t make any sense. In addition to that, for groups like ours, who helped to support people in long lines, which is another form of voter suppression, with water or food, they have banned that now, too,” she explained. “This is a clear and concerted effort to to really attack voting in this country.”

The former Obama Administration Associate Communications Director believes that these laws are a response to the incredible turnout in the 2020 election, which ultimately unseated former president Donald Trump. “Around 67% of Americans actually voted, and they voted in a global pandemic, nothing stopped them. After, there were some people who saw that and said, ‘Wow, there’s more young people voting, there’s more people of color voting. I don’t like the fact that this person is representing my state,'” she recalled. “I think that we saw the biggest piece of information that should help to inform how we think about this, which was the insurrection that happened on January 6, when we saw people stormed the Capitol to say the election was rigged. So now, we’re consistently fighting this Big Lie on social platforms, saying that the election was rigged, because it did not go in your favor.”

Stephanie continued, “Voter suppression is happening in a multitude of different ways, and we have to make sure that we’re sending the right people to Congress who believe in voting right to believe in democracy.” Readers and listeners can visited WhenWeAllVote.org to get involved, learn more about the upcoming midterm elections and ensure they are registered to vote so their voices can be heard.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post. Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sacramento Bee

California Latinos feel ignored by political parties. Will they turn out to vote in midterms?

While fewer people are expected to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, participation among non-Latinos is expected to decline more than among Latinos. Latinos are an increasingly powerful voting block even as a lot of candidates ignore them, experts say. A record-breaking number of Latinos voted during the 2018 elections, and this year’s turnout will essentially mirror that phenomenon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Houston Chronicle

Essay: Voting rights are rooted in democracy's ideals, but history shows discrimination

This is an excerpt from the Houston Chronicle's HouWeAre newsletter about race, culture and identity. You can sign up here. It's a midterm elections year, y'all. Early voting began Monday for the Texas primaries, and so has the renewed push to get folks informed and registered, in particular voters of color. The protections of citizens and the government's requisite responsibility to engender representation are the bedrock of a true democracy.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Voting Rights#The Hollywoodlife Podcast#Americans#Senate#House#State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy