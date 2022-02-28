ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlike in Miami, residents of New York City can't trade their namesake cryptocurrency

By Natasha Dailey
 4 days ago
  • New Yorkers can't actually buy and sell the city's namesake token, a Bloomberg report found.
  • Crypto exchanges offering NYCCoin don't have a BitLicense, which is required to operate in the state, Bloomberg said.
  • The lack of trading ability is a setback for a city working to rival Miami as the US crypto hub.

