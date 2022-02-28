ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student charged following threat at Big Sky High School

By Mark Thorsell
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
A Big Sky High School student has been detained following what law enforcement says was a “critical incident” at the school.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the student was detained at Big Sky High School by the on-site School Resource Officer on Friday.

Arnold says the SRO had “received information regarding a credible threat of school violence made on social media."

Arnold says that the student “reported having homicidal ideations and access to weapons to carry out his ideations of violence towards a school.”

The student was quickly detained with Arnold noting that “the swift actions by law enforcement and school administration ensured the safety of the students, teachers, and staff.”

The student is being charged with felony intimidation.

There is no risk to the public at this time nor is there any information that indicates anyone else was involved in the threat, according to Arnold.

KPAX

KPAX

