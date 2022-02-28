ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Even Brookfield Zoo's Polar Bear, Hope, Is Enjoying The Warmer Weather

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 8 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Everyone is excited about the slight warm up, with temperatures hitting the 40s yesterday and the 50s today, especially Hope at Brookfield Zoo.

The 6-year-old female polar bear was caught playing and swimming around with her log toy on Sunday, which was also International Polar Bear Day.

Hope recently celebrated her first anniversary at the zoo.

She came to Brookfield Zoo from Utah in January 2021, and quickly made friends with Hudson, the zoo’s now 15-year-old male polar bear.

