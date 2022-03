SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield police celebrated the promotion on Friday of two new lieutenants and four new sergeants during a ceremony in City Hall. In a room packed with family and friends, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood said that by taking on the new rank, each of the officers is taking on new responsibilities that come with it.

