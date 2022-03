While there are strict regulations on meat labeling, plant-based imitation products have none. The Kansas Livestock Association wants to change that. House Bill 2530 would add new definitions to the prohibition on misbranded foods in the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. This bill was brought before the Committee on Agriculture on Feb. 15. Any meatless food product that contains a “meat term” would be considered misbranded under the legislation, unless it the label uses the word “imitation.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO