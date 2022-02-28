ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoom (ZM) announces authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of class A common stock

 4 days ago

Zoom's (NASDAQ: ZM) Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase...

Benzinga

Peering Into Matterport Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Matterport Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:MTTR) short percent of float has risen 46.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.03 million shares sold short, which is 11.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Evercore authorizes $1.4B in share repurchase program

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) trades 1.4% higher premarket after its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to the lesser of $1.4B or 10M shares of Evercore Class A common stock and/or Evercore LP Units. The current repurchase program limit forms 29.7% of its total current market cap.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

LeMaitre launches $20M in share repurchase authorization

LeMaitre (NASDAQ:LMAT) board authorized the repurchase of up to $20M of its stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on Feb.22, 2023, unless extended by the board. YTD, the stock eroded 12.9%; current share repurchase forms 2.1% of its total current market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

MarineMax extends stock repurchase program

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) board approved an extension of its earlier announced stock repurchase plan authorizing the company to repurchase up to a total of 10M shares of its stock during the period Mar.31, 2024. The new repurchase plan extends the March 2020 plan which authorized the repurchase of up to 10M...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Mosaic stock up 2% on $400M accelerated share repurchase program

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is up 2.4% after hours after the firm has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. (NYSE:GS) to repurchase $400M of Mosaic's common stock. Under the pact, Mosaic will make a payment of $400M to Goldman Sachs and will receive an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(RIVN) - Analyzing Rivian Automotive Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest

Rivian Automotive Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has risen 7.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.53 million shares sold short, which is 6.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock?

Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:COIN) short percent of float has risen 33.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.69 million shares sold short, which is 3.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(DKNG) - Analyzing DraftKings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:DKNG) short percent of float has risen 5.51% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.19 million shares sold short, which is 12.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Chevron doubles stock repurchase plans to up to $10 billion per year

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX, +3.04% rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the oil giant doubled its guidance for per-year share repurchases and raised its target for return on capital employed. At the company's investor meeting, the company said it now expects to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock per year, up from its previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion. That buybacks could represent 1.8% to 3.6% of Chevron's market capitalization of $280.45 billion as of Monday's close. And the company now targets a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 at with Brent crude at $60 a barrel, and 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating cash flow per share by 2026. Chevron also affirmed its targets to lower carbon intensity of operations and grow new energy businesses. "We're aiming to grow cash flow and return more of it to shareholders, leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth. The stock has run up 28.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into DoorDash Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

DoorDash Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:DASH) short percent of float has risen 3.99% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 5.74% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About QuantumScape Corporation Class A Common Stock?

QuantumScape Corporation Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:QS) short percent of float has risen 22.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 42.11 million shares sold short, which is 19.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Evercore (EVR) Announces $1.4B Share Repurchase Program

Evercore EVR announced that its board of directors approved share repurchases of up to the lesser of $1.4 billion or 10 million shares of Evercore’s Class A common stock and/or Evercore LP Units. The authorization underlines Evercore’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and aligns with its capital return objectives....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

AMD announces $8 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched higher in after-hours trading Thursday after the chip company announced a new $8 billion buyback authorization. The new repurchase authorization is in addition to a prior $4 billion program announced in May. AMD. AMD,. +3.82%. has bought back about $3 billion in stock...
STOCKS

