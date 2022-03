GoodRx Holdings press release (NASDAQ:GDRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.01. Revenue of $213.3M (+38.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.21M. Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be ~$200M (+25% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $227.44M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% - 30%.

