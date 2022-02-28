5 year anniversary of Gulf Shores Marching Band Mardi Gras tragedy

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It was five years ago today, Feb. 28, 2017, when a dozen members of the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band were hit by an SUV in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras day parade.

The SUV was driven by a member of the Military Officers Association of America who said he mistook the gas pedal for the brake and was later cleared by a grand jury of any wrongdoing. The man was 73-years-old at the time.

Four of the teenagers were critically injured and one was flown to a hospital in Mobile, Ala.

In 2017, a witness, who was also a nurse, told the New York Times that it was the worst thing she had ever seen.

Since the crash, several families have filed lawsuits claiming negligence.

