Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Holds Hands With Ex-Girlfriend Madelyn Cline in Season 3 First Look: ‘Welcome Back’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Adela Loconte/Shutterstock; Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Poguelandia is for lovers! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s Outer Banks characters appear to be going strong in the first look at season 3.

The actors, who play John B and Sarah Cameron, respectively, raised eyebrows after Netflix released two new promo photos on Monday, February 28.

“Wouldn’t wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production 🤙,” Netflix shared via the official Outer Banks social media page.

Not only are fans hyped that the fictional couple is still together, Stokes, 29, caused a stir when he reposted the romantic photos since he and Cline, 24, previously dated from April 2020 to November 2021.

Courtesy of Outer Banks/Instragram

“Welcome back (:,” he captioned the two snaps, both of which showed him shirtless, holding a surfboard in one hand and grabbing Cline’s hand tight with the other.

The photos show the twosome hand-in-hand, walking in a line with their castmates Madison Bailey (who plays Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Drew Starkey (Rafe). In one photo, Pankow, 23, is carrying Starkey, 28, on his back as Daviss, 22, holds his surfboard over his head on what looks like the island on which the Pogues were stranded at the end of season 2.

The second snap shows Stokes looking at Cline as they continue to hold hands. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew can’t stop smiling while walking away toward the ocean.

“What in the sexy is this,” one user commented on Stokes’ post, while another Instagram follower wrote, “I’m so excited omggg.”

A third user pointed out the sweet moment between the two actors, who play lovers on the series, writing, “The hands together!! 😭😭😭.” A different follower commented, “MADDIE AND CHASE I CAN’T BREATH[E].”

It’s clear that the snaps were taken while filming the upcoming season of Outer Banks, but many fans are still hoping that the Maryland native and the Boy Erased actress get back together in real life.

“OMGGGGG CHASELYN OMGGGGGG,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Please tell me they are holding hands IRL & not just their characters!!”

Stokes and Cline confirmed their off-screen romance in June 2020 after months of speculation. “Cats outta the bag,” the Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets actor wrote alongside a photo of the then-couple having dinner on a beach while watching the sunset. Cline reposted the photo, adding, “I’ve fallen and I cant get up.”

The twosome celebrated their one-year anniversary in April 2021 one month before they packed on the PDA at the MTV Movie and TV Awards after winning Best Kiss.

However, news broke in November 2021 that their relationship fizzled out months prior.

Stokes sparked reconciliation speculation the following month when he gushed about his ex-girlfriend exclusively to Us Weekly while at the Glenn Close and Bring Change to Mind’s ninth annual Revels & Revelations Gala.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth. You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that,” he said in December 2021.

That same month, Cline was linked to Zach Bia. The 25-year-old DJ addressed the budding romance in January during an episode of the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards,” clarifying that the duo were keeping things casual.

“It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner,” he explained. “But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
