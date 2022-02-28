Spike in deadly accidents despite fewer drivers on the road

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Due to COVID-19, there have been fewer drivers on the roads nationwide. However, U.S. government data shows that traffic deaths have surged.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety looked at if the pandemic changed the drivers on the road. The data shows that drivers did not drive as much as pre-Covid times, however, 4% of drivers started to drive more during the pandemic. Those who did start to drive more were found to be riskier drivers. This means that they were more likely to use their phones while driving, running a red light, driving under the influence, and driving 10 or more MPH over the speed limit.

“AAA’s research finds that higher-risk motorists accounted for a greater share of drivers during the pandemic than before it,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public/Government Affairs. “Safety-minded individuals drove less, while many who increased their driving tended to engage in riskier behaviors behind the wheel.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the average daily number of trips made by US adults, decreased by 42% in April 2020. In the second half of 2020, according to the AAA Foundation, 2.2 daily trips occurred compared to the 2.7 daily trips in 2019. This is about a 20% decrease in daily trips in America.

When the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed their 2020 traffic fatality data, it showed that about 38,680 people died in traffic accidents. This is the highest number of deaths since 2007. The records from 2020 show a 7.2% increase of deaths compared to 2019.

The death in traffic accidents continues to surge through 2021 as the NHTSA saw a 12% increase in deaths from January to September of 2021.

“Despite safer roads, safer vehicles and stronger traffic safety laws on the books, the U.S. has witnessed more, not less death on our roadways even at a time when other nations saw dramatic drops,” said Ms. Maguire. “What is absolutely clear to AAA is that it will take new action to get us closer to zero traffic deaths.”

AAA would like to see The Safe System Approach (SSA) put in place in the U.S. The SSA helps create multiple proactive layers of protection for transportation instead of reacting.

AAA recommends the following safety tips while driving

Follow the speed limits

Drive sober

Don’t text and drive

Strap in every time that you drive or get into a car

Stay calm behind the wheel

