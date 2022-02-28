ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local firefighters train for hazardous weather

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Spring is right around the corner and the weather that comes with it can be a little unpredictable.

Throughout the last few months heavy rain has caused creeks and other bodies of water to overflow and become hazardous.

In the blink of an eye, you could find yourself in a dangerous situation.

That’s why the Wheeling Fire Department trains countless hours to prepare for anything that comes their way.  Officials explained they participate in several training down state, as well as monthly training sessions at their home base.

Every year we train on the Ohio River or when the water is up after a good rain.

We continue practicing with the boat that we have with different skill sets that we’ve learned down state, and we just keep refreshing on that for any situation that may arrive.

So, we run a lot of mutual aid calls to other fire departments when they call for assistance because of our technical expertise in the field.

Captain Eric Touvelle, Wheeling Fire Department

Captain Touvelle said although they don’t often have to do swift water rescues, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.  Being prepared is their number one priority, so when bad weather is approaching, they take every necessary precaution.

If you come across some risky weather remember to turn around, don’t drown.

