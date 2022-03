MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The number of new COVID-19 infections has dropped 65-percent in the past two weeks. Recognizing that the nation is exhausted by the pandemic, the Biden administration is telling most Americans they can start leaving their face masks home. “We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19,” said Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky. The CDC says it’s switching to a new metric to determine when face masks are recommended in indoor public settings, depending on COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity....

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO